A couple quiet days on the way

CENTRAL TEXAS — A few showers will remain possible today, even an isolated storm, but overall expect a quieter day with highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday will be quiet too, but toasty!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Flooding concerns still along area creeks and rivers as waters recede over the next couple of days.

Warm and muggy today with highs in the 80s. Some isolated storms possible.

Highs get close to 90 Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a cold front that brings storm chances and a cooler second half of the weekend.

Waters continue to recede across the area following our wet weekend. Thankfully, it looks like we will string together a couple of quiet days to aid with that. With the extra moisture though, it will be quiet humid. Some of that humidity this morning is turning into drizzle. That could impact your morning commute at times. There will be times there's an extra burst of moisture turning that drizzle into a shower. Highs will reach into the mid 80s and that's when we could see an isolated storm or two. I don't expect severe weather here, but up the road into Oklahoma, it could be quite the busy day weather-wise with a severe weather outbreak.

Tomorrow, we start off muggy with clouds. Drier air will enter the atmosphere in the afternoon and while we will stay humid at ground-level, that will allow temperatures to climb close to 90. With the high humidity there are times it may feel closer to 100 in the afternoon.

A cold front nears us Wednesday into Thursday. Wednesday will still be toasty, with a few storms possible, but the front passes into Thursday bringing temperatures back into the lower 80s and potentially some storms. Right now, nothing looks widespread, but we will keep a close eye on it for our area rivers.

Temperatures dip even further into the weekend with clouds and a few showers hanging around. Highs will make it into the mid 70s!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather