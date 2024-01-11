A Couple Of Strong Storms East Tonight

25 WEATHER — We have a couple of things to track during this forecast cycle. First up, a chance for a few storms after midnight east of I-35. A disturbance will push a cold front through Central Texas early Friday morning before sunrise. We may see a few storms along the front, especially east of I-35. One or two storms could be strong with gusty winds and some small hail, but the best severe weather threat tonight will be east of our area. Behind the front, gusty northwest winds of 20-30mph will prevail. As temperatures fall into the 30s, wind chills will fall into the 20s Friday morning. We should recover some Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

Next up, our arctic cold front this weekend! Saturday will be a good winter prep day with highs around 60°. Our arctic cold front is now slated to roll into Central Texas between 7 and 10pm Saturday evening. If you have plans to be out, make sure you have the coats ready once the front hits! Temperatures will fall into the 20s Saturday night into Sunday morning with wind chills in the teens. We may see a few peaks of sun through early afternoon Sunday, but the clouds will start to fill in Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Most of Sunday looks dry, but we may see some light freezing rain and sleet develop Sunday evening through Monday morning. At this time amounts look to stay on the light side, but any minor ice accumulations can cause travel problems, especially when temperatures fall into the lower 20s Monday morning. Any light precipitation will taper off during the day Monday, but with the clouds temperatures should only rise into the upper 20s during the afternoon hours.

Another shot of cold air arrives Monday night as skies clear. This is where we could see out coldest temperatures as we drop into the low to mid teens Tuesday morning. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 30s, even with some sunshine. It's back to the teens Wednesday morning. We should finally make it above freezing Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. With the prolonged cold, make sure you have all those pipes and plants that you want to save covered up! Take care of your pets too, and make sure they have a warm place to stay.