A couple of storms still possible

25 WEATHER — We are going to see a typical early summer pattern around here this week. We should have highs in the low to mid 90s and lows int he mid 70s through Friday. A few storms may sneak in from the north from time to time, especially north and east of Waco. The best chance of this happening may be this evening as a complex of storms moves out of Oklahoma and north Texas. A couple of storms could be strong to severe with locally heavy rain.

The weekend is looking hot and humid with highs remaining in the low to mid 90s. I am keeping it dry for now, but we will have to watch the placement of our summer high. If it is over the area, then rain chances will be to our north and east. If it's farther west, then we may see a few storms move in from the north. We will keep an eye on it for ya!