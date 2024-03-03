A Couple Of Storms Are Possible Monday Evening

25 WEATHER — More above normal temperatures are expected as we head into the first full week of March. Tonight will bring increasing clouds with lows in the mid 60s. Monday looks warm under mostly cloudy skies with highs near 80°. A few storms are possible as we head into Monday evening and Monday night. A couple of stronger storms may produce some pocket change size hail and gusty winds. Right now it appears coverage will be limited, so rain chances are only in the 30-40% range.

Any storms should clear the area by daybreak Tuesday. This will lead to a nice election day across the area. Dry west winds will help temperatures soar into the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next storm system will be on approach late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs in the low 80s Wednesday will fall into the low 70s Thursday as clouds increase. Scattered showers and storms are possible through the day Thursday as the disturbance moves across the area. Right now it appears the severe weather threat will be on the low side. We should see things start to clear Friday afternoon with highs remaining close to 70°.