A Couple Of Showers Possible Tonight

25 WEATHER — A cold front brought blustery winds to the area Tuesday. Those winds should calm down tonight, but we will have a weak disturbance pass over Central Texas. That will lead to a chance for a few showers tonight into Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. It will remain mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon with highs still below normal in the mid 60s.

We should warm up a bit more Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. It will remain partly to mostly cloudy with a passing showers possible here and there. Friday look warmer with highs in the low 80s. A weak cold front will move in from the northwest, but there is still a question about how the atmosphere will be set up for any thunderstorms in our area. I think the better chance will be east of I-35 right now. We will continue to monitor this as we get closer.

The weekend is looking decent with highs in the low to mid 80s both days. Saturday should be partly cloudy, but we may see a few storm chances Sunday afternoon if everything sets up just right.