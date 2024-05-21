A Couple of Days Where Storms will be Possible - but not Guaranteed

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the low 90s today with the potential for an isolated severe storm northwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen. Storm chances come up a bit Wednesday with severe weather possible.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A spring-like pattern stays in place this week with isolated storms possible.

Today's chance is low - and to the northwest of Waco.

Tomorrow's chance is a little higher - but once again best chances stay northwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen

Storms are not a guarantee, but if they pop, lots of energy to turn severe.

Big warm-up coming for the weekend.

The next couple of days will be a reminder that despite the fact it may feel a bit like summer, it's still may in Central Texas, and our most active severe weather month. A dry line will flirt back and forth with us through the rest of the work week triggering isolated storms along it. The next couple of days could bring our best chances for severe weather as the dry line will be closer today and tomorrow. Both days will feature highs in the low 90s and muggy air!

Today's threat will likely be more isolated and to the northwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen. A strong cap will be in place, but that may weaken enough to fire an isolated storm along I-20 west of Fort Worth. If one gets going, the potential is there for it to bring severe weather to our northwestern counties. In all likelihood, we stay quiet, but in the event one goes, it will be severe. We will keep an eye on the sky this afternoon.

Wednesday brings a slightly better chance of strong to severe storms as we'll get some help from a cold front that will likely near I-20. The best chance for severe storms will be towards DFW, but with the front closer, I think it will be enough to break the cap to our northwest which could mean big storms for areas northwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen. The dynamics will be there for large hail, damaging winds, and even a few tornadoes. The question will be if these storms pop further south. If they do, they may have a chance to make it into Waco-Temple-Killeen before the cap strentghens after the sun goes down. If they pop closer to I-20 or even further north, it's likely Mills-Hamilton-Bosque-Hill counties that have the best chance!

The dry line continues to flirt with us Thursday-Saturday bringing the potential for isolated storms, though at this time, there's too much uncertainty to nail down a day that features a higher risk. That will become more apparent after tomorrow.

Heading into the weekend, our upper-level ridge starts to build which will bring highs close to 95! We could even see triple digits over south Texas! Keep in mind, the humidity will make it feel hotter than 100 here!

There are signs a cold front may drop us into the 80s for the second half of next week! Stay tuned!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather