A cold rain tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Tonight will be cold, but not as cold as last night. We will stay above freezing. We'll wake up tomorrow morning with temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s. By that time, it will be much more cloudy outside. Shortly after sunrise, we'll see showers break out across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Those showers will become more numerous through the day and will last into the afternoon. Most of the rain will be light, but bursts of rain may occur.

The rain, coupled with temperatures only in the 40s, will make for a very yucky Monday. We'll see some sunshine return on Tuesday as highs make it to the 50s. Temperatures in the 50s will be with us all through the week, and the next few mornings will be in the 30s as well. It is possible that a few showers will return to the region by Friday or Saturday.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist