A cold rain for most everyone tomorrow morning

25 WEATHER — Temperatures area-wide rose into the 40s this afternoon, which means we'll only cool off into the mid-30s tonight. While that is chilly, it will not be cold enough for any rain to fall as freezing rain, so the minor icing potential is pretty much gone. There are scattered showers in the region already, and a lot more rain will be here by sunrise. Monday morning will consist of a steady rain, coming down heavily at times. You may even hear some thunder.

The rain should move away during the afternoon but temperatures for many will be stuck in the 40s. Tuesday morning will bring another round of rain and perhaps a storm or two. Some of this could continue into Tuesday afternoon. We'll be watching for some minor flooding issues that may develop over the next few days. Models are strongly divided on how Wednesday will pan out, but for now I have a few showers in the forecast for that day with highs in the low-60s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather