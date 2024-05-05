A chance to dry out from the rain

25 WEATHER — A few showers and storms are rolling northward through our area this evening, but thankfully those aren't going to amount to a whole lot. The Flood Watch has expired for Central Texas but there are certainly still going to be some streams and rivers that will take a bit to fall below their banks. The good news is that we don't have any major chances for rain coming within the next few days. We'll start out tomorrow with some fog, which may come with a bit of drizzle.

After that though, we will at best only manage an isolated shower or storm on Monday afternoon. Tuesday should be dry with a little bit more sunshine. Temperatures will be on the rise over the next few days, leading to the upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Because the humidity will be just as potent, it will feel like the 90s during that stretch. Relief will come in the form of a cold front dropping through Thursday evening, leading to a cooler weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather