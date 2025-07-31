A bit less hot through the weekend

25 WEATHER — Temperatures in Waco wandered into the triple-digits for the second consecutive day. That streak should end there, because some slightly more tolerable weather will be coming for the weekend. A small shift in the wind direction will help keep temperatures in the mid to upper-90s tomorrow. The humidity hasn't been an issue today, but it may return for Friday. Tomorrow afternoon should also feature a few thunderstorms popping up here and there, coming to an end in the evening.

Saturday should also feature a handful of showers and storms, but by Sunday, those chances will mostly be gone. We'll be keeping an eye on Monday for what could be a morning round of thunderstorms. Beyond that, the clouds will clear out and heat will be building once again. This will take our temperatures from the upper-90s to the low-100s beginning on Thursday. It will be just as hot as we enter next weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather