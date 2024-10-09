90s through the weekend

25 WEATHER — The main weather story is Milton, which will continue to move into Florida tonight. Our weather here will stay pretty bland through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 90s Thursday through Saturday. Sunday will be a day to watch how high the temperatures go. If we can get southwest winds ahead of a front, then we may see highs get into the upper 90s! No matter what, it will be a hot weekend.

Next week is all about the potential of a cold front. Right now it looks like the front may hold up Monday, so we are still expecting 90s. After that, how much of the cooler air moves south or does it move more southeast? No matter what, we should cool down some, it's just how much cooling. For now I have highs around 80° Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, I have highs rebounding into the mid 80s late next week. Most of the models have a dry frontal passage, so it does appear we will remain dry. This part of the forecast will be watched closely.