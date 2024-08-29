90s/Few storms through the weekend

25 WEATHER — Widely scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible each afternoon Friday through Sunday. If you have outdoor plans, just keep an eye to the sky! It won't be a washout of a weekend, but storms may impact your plans from time to time. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s through Sunday. Your bonus weekend day comes Labor Day Monday. There will be a slightly better chance of scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

Scattered showers and storms are expected for most of next week as a weak upper low slowly spins east across Texas. The best rain chances appear to be Tuesday through Thursday. Highs with the increased cloud cover will likely be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the low to mid 70s.