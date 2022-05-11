90s...And More 90s

25 WEATHER — Not much will change this week, this weekend, or next week. Highs will likely stay in the 90s through next week. The hottest temperatures will occur early next week where highs will make it into the upper 90s. A few 100s will be possible west of I-35 next week as well. Rain chances look minimal with our summer high planted over Texas.

The pattern may try to change a little toward the end of the ten day forecast. If this occurs, we may get a few isolated storms in here, and possibly see highs come down a bit. That is still along way out, so stay cool and hydrated out there!