80s return Friday before Saturday rain chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s this afternoon with sunny skies. A cold front will move in Saturday bringing a spread in temperatures as well as some showers.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Today ends up warm with highs in the low 80s.

A cold front arrives Saturday, but there is uncertainty on how far south it goes.

Some showers possible Saturday morning.

Warming up after a cooler weekend.

Good morning! We're waking up to some breezes that have brought in humidity overnight. Lows have started in the 50s as a result and you'll feel the humidity. The winds will be around for the first half of the day around 15mph, but should lessen this afternoon and turn west allowing temperatures to warm into the mid 80s.

A cold front will move in early tomorrow morning, but will hang up somewhere across the area - likely between Waco and Bryan. Some showers will be possible near it Saturday morning, and then the forecast becomes uncertain Saturday. North of the front, expect clouds and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. South of the front, temperatures will get into the 70s.

A secondary push of cooler air arrives overnight into Sunday bringing lows in the 30s and 40s. Highs Sunday will only reach the low 60s.

An upper-level ridge moves in early next week bringing highs in the mid 80s again! An active pattern will be in place, but with a lack of moisture nearby, we will just see multiple breezy days next week instead of rain chances.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

