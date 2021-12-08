80s Moving Back Into Central Texas

Our cooler air mass will be washing out over the next 24 hours. This will set the stage for significant warming both Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday will get close to 80°, but we should be in the low to mid 80s Friday afternoon. The record Friday is 80° (1938), so there is a good chance that will fall. Clouds will be on the increase Friday as well. This may lead to a couple of showers across the area as a cold front gets closer Friday evening.

Our front mentioned above will rapidly move through Central Texas Friday night. This will bring much cooler air to the area over the weekend. Highs Saturday will likely be before sunrise in the mid 60s, but the daytime will only yield temperatures in the 50s with a gusty north wind. We will be close to freezing Sunday morning, then we should rebound into the mid 60s Sunday afternoon.

Matt Hines

First Alert 25 Chief Meteorologist