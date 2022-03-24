80s Friday Into The Weekend

25 WEATHER — Get ready for some nice Spring weather as we get closer to the weekend. It will still be a little chilly tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s, but we are looking at highs in the low 80s Friday afternoon! Saturday and Sunday look nice and warm as well with highs in the mid 80s. Get out and enjoy!

The wind will start to crank up again early next week, so the fire danger will likely be back. Highs Monday should be in the 80s once again.

Tuesday into Wednesday is when our next storm system will arrive. It will be windy Tuesday, but most of the day should be dry the way it looks right now. Rain and storm chances will pick up Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. There could be a few stronger storms, but right now this system looks weaker than the once we experienced Monday. We will track the potential for any severe weather closely over the next few days!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist