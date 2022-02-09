70s Thursday And Friday

We are expecting some really nice weather as we round out this work week. The mornings will be chilly, but we are expecting Thursday and Friday afternoons to be spectacular with sunshine and highs in the 70s!

A cold front will move in Saturday, and that will spoil the warm weather party just a bit. Winds behind the front will be in the 20-30mph range with highs only in the low 50s. There could be a couple of showers around, especially east of I-35. We will clear out Saturday night, so lows will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. Southwest winds will warm us back up Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

More 70s are possible Monday through Wednesday of next week. We may even see some thunderstorm potential by the middle of the week as well!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist