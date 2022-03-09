Near 70° Thursday

25 WEATHER — It looks like we are in for one more nice day before our next cold front arrives. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 30s. We should see a nice warm up Thursday with highs closing in on 70° in the afternoon.

Our next cold front will arrive early Friday morning. Highs will likely be in the upper 40s to near 50° before sunrise Friday, then it's downhill from there. Temperatures are expected to fall from the 40s into the 30s by afternoon. Showers look possible behind the front, but anything that falls looks rather light at this time. We may see some sleet or snowflakes mix in from time to time north and west of Waco. No accumulations are expected as temperatures at the surface are expected to stay above freezing. We will clear out Friday night with lows in the upper 20s.

The weekend is looking nice under mostly sunny skies. Highs Saturday will rebound into the 50s. Sunday looks even better as we climb into the mid to upper 60s.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist