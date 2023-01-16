70s Through Wednesday

25 WEATHER — The warmth is back across Central Texas. We will stay that way Tuesday, but things will start to change Wednesday with some showers chances and a weak cold front. A stronger front is possible this weekend.

It will be cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy as we head into Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Our next storm system will arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will bring a chance of showers and isolated storms to the area Wednesday morning. Things should dry out quickly Wednesday afternoon with west winds and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Cooler weather is expected Thursday and Friday. Highs should stay in the 60s both days with lows in the 30s. A stronger storm system will arrive this weekend bringing scattered showers Saturday and highs in the 50s. That should exit Sunday with highs back in the low 60s.