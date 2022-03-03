70s Through The Weekend

25 WEATHER — It's feeling like spring, and that should continue through the weekend. Tonight will bring increasing clouds with lows holding in the low to mid 50s. Friday looks mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

The weekend will be on the warmer side with highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. It does appear it will be mostly cloudy both days, so there won't be a lot of sunshine.

Our next front will arrive Sunday evening into Monday morning. This will bring a chance of scattered showers and storms, but the severe weather threat looks low. This will likely move through quickly so this won't do much to break the drought across the area. It's going to be cooler behind the front with highs in the 60s Monday and the 50s Tuesday. We will warm up a bit Wednesday into Thursday, but another strong cold front may arrive late next week. This has the potential to bring more freezing temperatures to the area, so don't plant those flowers just yet!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist