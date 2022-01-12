70s Return Thursday & Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — After a cold Tuesday, temperatures Wednesday climbed into the 60s. Folks, it's going to get even better! Highs are expected to make it into the 70s Thursday and Friday afternoons under mostly sunny skies. Get out and enjoy!

The weekend will bring another strong cold front. The main energy for any precipitation will likely pass to our northeast, so this front should come through dry for most of us. One thing we will see a lot of is wind. Winds will be sustained at 20-30mph with gusts over 40mph during the day Saturday. Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s, so it will be a cold and blustery day. The wind will die down Saturday night a bit Saturday, so we should make it down into the 20s. Sunday looks cool with highs in the low 50s. Sunshine will continue to warm us MLK Day Monday with highs in the low 60s.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist