70s Heading Into December

December starts Wednesday, but it really won't feel like winter is coming! Highs for the rest of the week will be well above normal in the mid to upper 70s. Lows at night will only be in the upper 40s to 50s, so get out and enjoy! There will be a storm system pass by Friday into Saturday. This may bring a couple of storms to the area, but the cap may be too strong for widespread activity. We will continue to watch the progression of this system closely as we get close to the end of the week.

The weekend is looking decent with highs remaining in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. We may have another chance for a few storms Sunday as our next cold front arrives that evening. That will send temperatures down into the low 60s next Monday with a gusty north wind.

It will warm up again Tuesday, but another cold front is possible by the middle to end of next week.

Matt Hines

First Alert 25 Chief Meteorologist