100s Wednesday

25 WEATHER — Your weather is going to start to fluctuate over the next week or so. It will stay hot Wednesday with highs around 103°. There is a slight chance for a few isolated storms across our northern counties Wednesday afternoon and evening, but a lot of the activity will likely be in north Texas.

Our fortunes hopefully change a bit Thursday as a weak front moves south into our area. This will set the stage for scattered showers and storms. Just like last week, some folks will see more than others. Highs Thursday should be a bit cooler in the mid 90s.

Friday into the weekend should bring some hotter temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100°. There will still be a chance for a few storms Friday, but the weekend is looking dry as of now.

Next week has the potential to bring even bigger changes. Scattered showers and storms are possible off and on throughout the week. Temperatures will be tricky each day based on rain chances and cloud cover. We will take temperatures down from the upper 90s Monday to the low to mid 90s for the rest of the week. This part of the forecast will be fine-tuned as we get closer!