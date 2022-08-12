ENTER DATELINE — Well, we keep playing the same record over and over. It appears we will have more 90s and 100s this weekend. Highs will range from 98-101°. There could be a few isolated storms down in the Brazos Valley, but most of us won't see much. There is a small chance a tropical depression could for off the south Texas coast, but this disturbance is expected to head down toward far south Texas.

Next week should start off hot with highs in the 101-104° range Monday through Wednesday. Another weak front may approach by Thursday of next week. This would bring another chance of scattered storms, if the models continue to show this in future runs. Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!