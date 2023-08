25 WEATHER — Yeah, we unfortunately have more 100s for you as we head through this week. We should stay below record highs, but it appears we will be in the 103-106° range all week on into the weekend. Other than a few clouds, any rain chances should stay out of our area. With that, the fire danger will remain very high.

More 100s are expected next week. One day this will end, and I can't wait to tell you that great news...it's just not in the cards yet!