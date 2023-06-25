100s at times this week

25 WEATHER — A Heat Advisory will continue through at least tomorrow for all of Central Texas. The heat index tomorrow could be between 105 and 109 degrees. Actual high temperatures will be around 101° for Waco/Temple/Killeen, with hotter numbers out to the west. The humidity will still be prevalent this week although perhaps slighter than the numbers we've seen lately. Although, as the dew points drop a bit, the daytime highs will climb into the 100s, so it will still be very hot either way.

Highs in the 100s will last through Friday under mostly sunny conditions. We'll have to wait for the ridge of high pressure to break down before we see any odds of rain. There may be a couple storms that could make it here next weekend. By then, our highs will be in the mid to upper-90s. Otherwise, expect morning lows in the upper-70s with daily winds of 15 mph.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather