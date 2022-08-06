100-degree spree in Waco broken

25 WEATHER — If it felt just a little bit cooler today, you'd be right. A small milestone was reached in Waco this afternoon. The high temperature fell short of 100° for the first time in 36 days. Officially the high was 99°. It's a relief to say that the streak is over. It'll go in the record books as a 35-day stretch, but that's not as long as the 44-day period in 2011. We should be around 100° for tomorrow.

The cooler weather was brought about by thicker cloud cover, and some of those clouds have been responsible for a few showers and storms. That activity will stay in the Brazos Valley tomorrow, and then everyone should be back to dry weather by Monday. The middle of the week could bring about a few more chances of rain as high pressure weakens. This could also allow temperatures to slip into the upper-90s for a bit.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist