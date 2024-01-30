So many Lego sets are on sale at Walmart, but these are our favorites

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Lego just won’t let go of our childhoods. Whether someone is an actual kid or just a kid at heart, Lego sets continue to capture our imagination and encourage us to keep building our dreams.

Lego lovers will be excited to learn that Walmart currently has marked down a ton of its Lego inventory. We found hundreds of Lego sets on sale — from the classic creative brick box to Harry Potter Legos. It’s important to note, though, that there’s no way to know how long this Walmart Lego sale will last. So, when you find the perfect deal, drop it in your cart and order it before the discount disappears.

After looking through pages of Lego sales, we narrowed the choices down to find our five favorite Lego deals.

Walmart

$28 (was $35) at Walmart

Who could forget the brave, endearing Dobby the House Elf from the “Harry Potter” series? Now, Lego has created a set for fans to build their own Dobby to have in their home.

This 403-piece Lego set is suitable for ages 8 and up and can be a fun project for the entire family.

Walmart

$48 (was $80) at Walmart

Save $32 on this whimsical Lego set that brings mythical creatures into reality during this limited-time Walmart sale.

Based on the “Lego DREAMZzz” television show, the Stable of Dream Creatures set has two building options: kids can build a flying pegasus from the deer toy or create an enchanting forest guardian. There is also a working windmill, working barn doors and windows, four Lego mini-figures and much more in this set.

Walmart

$200 (was $290) at Walmart

Let the adults have all the fun with the Lego Icons Concorde Model Aircraft set, which you can score for $90 off the regular retail price right now.

With a whopping 2,083 pieces, this Lego Concorde is a perfect replica of the world’s fastest supersonic jet. The Concorde’s droop nose tilts, the landing gear descends, and even the wings have moveable parts. A display stand can be customized to show the jet in flight, takeoff and landing modes, too.

Walmart

$8 (was $23) at Walmart

The Lego Minecraft Swamp Adventure set may be the perfect matchup between building toys and video games. Both Lego and Minecraft focus on building and creating new worlds, and now they come together in this set.

Included in this 65-piece set is everything you need to create Minecraft’s swamp, including minifigure Alex, a zombie, a slime creature, a frog and much more. Additionally, builders can create the swamp tree and other biome elements.

Walmart

$25 at Walmart (was $35)

Let’s get back to the basics! Lego builders can never have enough bricks, and this Lego classic medium brick box has so much to offer creative hands and minds.

Filled with a green baseplate and 484 pieces, this Lego box has many brick sizes, windows, eyes, wheels and other fun accessories to create new creatures, vehicles, buildings and much more.

With hundreds of discounts, these and many other Lego sets available at Walmart can be a great addition to your favorite builder’s collection.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.