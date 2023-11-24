These gold-plated earrings are just $15 at Walmart for Black Friday

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking to purchase jewelry for a friend or family member (or yourself!) this holiday season, now is the time to buy with all of the Black Friday sales rolling in.

In fact, right now Walmart is offering an amazing Black Friday deal on a pair of 18k gold-plated earrings that shoppers can’t get enough of.

Regularly priced at $135, you’ll save $120 on these Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k Yellow Gold Plated Hoop Earrings — which are now priced at just $15. You can also get the earrings in either white gold or rose gold for the same price.

$15 (was $135) at Walmart

The earrings are made of gold-plated brass and have a latch back for comfort. They measure less than an inch in length, so they can be worn for special occasions or every day.

Each earring has 34 Swarovski crystals, which the brand says “reflects light from every angle.” They are also hypoallergenic, have no lead or nickel and are suitable for those with sensitive skin. They come in a gift box, so they are ready to give without the need for wrapping.

MORE: Our favorite Black Friday fashion and beauty deals on clothes, jewelry, skin care, makeup and more

$15 (was $135) at Walmart

MORE: Black Friday deals under $100 that are excellent gifts for everyone on your list

In fact, these earrings have racked up over 3,000 reviews in which shoppers rave about the quality, comfort and sparkle of the earrings.

“I ordered this in white gold and after receiving them, I ordered another pair in the rose gold,” said one satisfied reviewer. “The weight, size, and quality is excellent!!!”

Another reviewer loves the back lock design for everyday wear. “These are beautiful! Such a nice size and I like how they lock so I don’t have to worry about losing them by knocking them off my ears!”

The earrings are available online only, so you will need to purchase without seeing them in person. They do come with a 30-day warranty, however, so if you are not satisfied with them after placing your order, you can return them for a refund.

Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, so you will need to add more merchandise to your cart in order to qualify. You can view all of Walmart’s Black Friday sales online to see what else you’d like to shop for.

Related Black Friday Stories

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.