Waco Police asking for help identifying 2 people involved in a hit and run case
Posted: 2:02 PM, Feb 17, 2020
WACO, TX — The Waco Police Department is asking for help identifying 2 people involved in a hit and run case.
Detective Smith says the car hit another car in a parking lot.
The vehicle they were in is also pictured.
If you know who either person is please contact Det. Smith at 254-750-3659 or Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.
