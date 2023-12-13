Watch Now
WACO ISD helping kids' Christmas with Make a Wish Come True

University High School Students brighten kids' holiday in the district
Posted at 5:24 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 18:24:23-05

WACO, TX — Waco ISD University High School students spread some holiday cheer to elementary students, handing out Christmas gifts to them and their families.

Kids all in the district wrote letters to a panel asking for what would make the best Christmas. They asked for toys, items for their families and everything in between. The organizers who run Make a Wish Come True selected the students they felt needed the items most.

They distributed gifts at Kendrick Elementary Wednesday morning and will distribute throughout this district until Friday, December 15th.

