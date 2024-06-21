Trump ally Steve Bannon asks Supreme Court to delay his prison sentence

Steve Bannon, a longtime political advisor to former President Donald Trump, has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to keep him out of prison while he appeals his conviction for contempt of Congress.

A federal appeals court refused Thursday to delay Bannon's four-month prison term and ordered him to report for prison by July 1.

Bannon was convicted in 2022 of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to comply with a House subpoena over an investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, and another for not providing documents related to Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Another former Trump White House official, Peter Navarro, reported to a federal prison in Miami in March after also being sentenced to four months behind bars for contempt of Congress.

Navarro — like Bannon — was convicted of defying a Congressional subpoena for documents related to the House investigation into the Capitol riots, and for refusing to appear for a deposition.

His effort to appeal the case and avoid prison time was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.