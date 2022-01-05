OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that claimed the lives of two boys.

According to Fire Chief Charles Mason, it happened at a home in the 1900 block of Jake Drive in Opelousas.

The chief says the fire was reported at 1:22am on Wednesday, January 5. Firefighters arrived on scene at 1:26am and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Four occupants - two adults and two children - were able to escape the fire, but Mason says the bodies of two male occupants were found in the home.

Chief Mason says the two boys are 11 and 12 years old.

The fire department says that one other child was taken to the hospital with injuries. Those injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The State Fire Marshal sent deputies to help the OFD with the investigation into the cause of the fire.