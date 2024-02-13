Tiger Woods launches apparel deal with TaylorMade after Nike split

Tiger Woods is sporting a new look after splitting with longtime partner Nike last month.

The golfer launched a new brand, Sun Day Red, in partnership with TaylorMade.

The announcement was made at a press conference near Los Angeles. The line launches May 1.

The brand has plans to expand to women’s and children’s styles, as well as footwear.

"I have learned so much over the years and have a lifetime of experience adjusting my apparel and footwear to help me play better based on the way it was constructed. There are things that I could tell you that no one knew I was doing over the years. I'm ready to share those secrets with the world," Woods said in a press release.

"Sun Day Red will embody a love of playing and competing, and we are for people that share those values, whether it's on the course, or in life. We will be anchored to putting the athlete first in the product decisions we make," he said.

The company says the apparel will feature "never-seen-before patterns, fabrication, and technical detailing intended to elevate all levels of play."

In golf, Woods has long been synonymous with Nike, which partnered with the athlete for 27 years, even through a string of scandals. But the brand has been pulling away from golf over the years. In August 2016, Nike stunned the industry with its announcement that it will stop selling golf equipment.

When his partnership with the brand came to a close last month, Woods spoke out in a statement on Instagram.

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever,"said Woods.

The golfer also teased "there will certainly be a next chapter."

Woods’ deal with Nike was at one point reported to be worth as much as $20 million per year, according to CNN.

