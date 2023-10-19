West Trojans prepare to continue their run at Regionals

Cross country regionals are around the corner, and the West Trojans are looking to sprint past it and heads towards the finish line.

"It was pretty exciting that we were able to make it this far and everyone felt pretty proud for that," said sophomore William Compton.

"They made it to this point in time and it was just a great experience with all the teammates that came together," Compton said.

This is all under head coach Zach Posey, who is in his second season with West.

In his sophomore season, the girls team won district for the first time in 13 years. The boys also qualified by finishing third and it shows the growth of this young core.

"The most exciting part about watching these kids develop is it's really hard to sell a kid on cross country because cross country is hard," Posey said.

"When you have young people who wake up every morning, get to the school at six o'clock, knowing that what they're about to do is going to be hard. It's pretty cool to see it all pay off."

"It's just been so amazing and there's no way any of us could do this without our team," said freshman Kyla Shoppach.

"I just love our team so much. I feel like we should bond as a community, and our coach just pushes us every day — we're always just getting better and better."

The Trojans are having a successful year, and the team hopes for more eyes to notice the program and the work they've put in.

"I believe that it will open up a lot of people saying that Coach Posey is a way better coach," Compton said.

"We made it this far and people will hopefully be inspired to come here and to run cross country."

"Our coach has helped to make our team even bigger," Shoppach said.

"We've just grown as a community since I've started and as a whole cross country community, and I hope that we just make our community proud just going up there no matter what happens."

With a young group already making it this far, it's a sign for the things to come at West.