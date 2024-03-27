'We can be great': Baylor Football looks to improve run game for 2024 season

WACO, Texas — Baylor Football spring practices are going strong as we get a look at this newly run Bears offense, including the run game.

"My expectations just coming out there being great. All of us and my teammates, we getting better each day and like we learned a new offense, but like I said, we're getting better each day," junior Richard Reese said.

"We can be really good — we can be great. We have a lot of talent out there and we had a lot of talent last year. We just weren't really executing, but I feel like this year is a different mindset and we got it," sophomore Dawson Pendergrass said.

New offensive coordinator Jake Spavital and new running backs coach Khenon Hall are leading the way for the 2024 Bears and the expectation is to improve from last season and players are already feeling Hall's impact.

"I think we're on the same page," Hall said.

"I think what he wants to do and what I want to do as far as running the ball physically downhill — I think we're on the same page as far as I think he's got a brilliant mind. I think we're going to have a really good running game, especially with the old line and and the running backs — But I really like what coach Spavital bring to the offense," he said.

"[Hall] brings a lot to the table. We excited to have him. Like I said, he has a great mentality for us running backs. He holds the standard very high for us and that's only gonna make us better. So, that's we got big dreams, man. So that's what kind of coach we need," senior Dominic Richardson said.

The Bears look to be leaning towards a running back by committee process and equal reps also brings competition.

"We compete with each other — we're brothers, so like, it's love is there" Richardson said.

"We know we're going to work each other. I mean, there's no like, I'm better than him, better than him — and we are a team. We're brothers," he said.

"Like coach said, each person's got a different style of play, but at the same time, we're going to come out and give it our all," Reese said.

Spring practices will continue on as the run game will look to make an impact at McLane Stadium.