COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — This one's for a spot in the SEC Championship game! No. 20 Texas A&M will host No. 3 Texas, Saturday night at Kyle Field resurrecting the Lone Star Showdown for the first time since 2011.

Earlier this week Donna Conrad caught up with ESPN analyst Roman Harper, to breakdown the matchup.

Kickoff at Kyle Field Saturday night is set for 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

