WATCH NOW: Donna Conrad talks Texas A&M-LSU before top-15 matchup at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Since dropping their first game of the season to Notre Dame, No. 14 Texas A&M has now won their last 6 consecutive games and are 4-0 in SEC play.

Saturday night the Aggies will host the No. 8 LSU Tigers who are the only other team without a loss in league play.

The stakes couldn't be higher as both teams look to take sole possession of first place in the SEC and further their College Football Playoff chances.

Earlier this week Donna Conrad caught up with SEC Network and ESPN Radio host Peter Burns to breakdown the matchup.

Kickoff at Kyle Field Saturday night is set for 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

