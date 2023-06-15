Waco Texas Sports and Social club adds Women's basketball

The Waco Texas Sports and Social club announced on their social media that they will be introducing their first adult women's basketball league.

The league will be taking place on Tuesday nights on July 18th, and it's for women ages 19 and up.

You can sign up as an individual or as a team.

The Waco Sports and Social club adds this sport to a huge list of other sports including soccer, volleyball, flag football, kickball, pickleball, and so many more.

A lot of activities for people to take part in and adding women's basketball is a chance for people to come together even more.

"We've added different sports, you know, pickle ball is new within the last couple of years," Director of Operations Josh Dulany said. "We've added different nights for soccer and volleyball and basketball. We've seen additions be successful and I think for these to be specifically tapping into two groups in ways that we haven't explicitly tapped into before is exciting. And I think they are excited about that," Dulany said.

"Our biggest thing is trying to make it as accessible as possible for everyone around Waco to get to play sports, either new ones that they haven't tried before or childhood favorites," Executive Director Arianna Dulany said. "I mean, a lot of people, the buzz on social media like, oh, let's get our high school team back together who are still around, like, let's kind of check out this new thing and get back out there on the court. So we're happy to be able to offer that," she said.

If you want more information and want to sign up, you can do that on their website Txsportswaco.com