University Trojans return for Summer workouts

The Trojans have returned for Summer workouts and that feeling of Friday night action has started to sink in.

"I'm real happy, you know, I love to play. It's good to see everybody out here and everybody put in work," Senior Micah Willis said.

"I love having the kids back," Head Coach Kaeron Johnson said. "I get to see them four days a week. Kids are hungry to be here doing a great job of showing up and decent numbers going on right now. It's an exciting time right now to be a Trojan," Johnson said.

Johnson was announced as the Trojans Head Coach back in April. He was a halfback and defensive tackle for Baylor and previously coached at Midway. A new look for the Trojans and these Summer workouts have started the bonding process with the team.

"It's been really easy. He's a wonderful coach like he all about his kids. I love him," Senior Jae'Juan Harris said.

"I love all our coaches," Willis said. "They really got us and they're getting to know us better. It's great that we have them, especially with the transformation over from coach Laster. I love him a lot. He's one of the best coaches I've ever had," he said.

The Trojans had a memorable season last year as they made the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. With this new squad, they look to maintain that momentum.

"There's no doubt we're gonna make the playoffs again. No doubt," Harris said.

"You definitely have to honor what's been done and, and what these kids have accomplished over the last year. I think they understand that when you lose that many games by one point, a lot of that falls on us as a team, and that's things that they're working on correcting and fixing. Our expectations are to go out and win all 10 games this year and play as long as we can into the playoffs," Johnson said.

"We want to go even farther. We lost in round two, we want to go round four, round five, maybe even state championship. We just want to exceed our expectations. A lot of people don't believe in us, you know, a lot of people in the school, they talk and don't think we're gonna be able to win. We just want to be able to shock the world really," Willis said

The Trojans will have their first game on August 25th against Robinson High School. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

