UMHB alum Lauren Baker joins women’s basketball staff as assistant coach

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Former standout Lauren Baker is returning to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, this time on the sidelines, as she joins the women’s basketball coaching staff as an assistant coach, the program announced Wednesday.

Baker, who graduated from UMHB in 2024, played two seasons for the Cru, earning All-American Southwest Conference honors both years. She also picked up all-tournament team and academic recognition, serving as team captain during the 2023–24 campaign. Her leadership helped UMHB capture a regular-season title, qualify for three ASC tournaments, and make two appearances in the NCAA tournament.

“It feels great to be back,” Baker said. “UMHB is where I grew not just as a player, but as a person and a woman of faith. I’m honored to give back to the program that’s meant so much to me.”

Baker began her collegiate career at Nelson University (2019–2022) before transferring to UMHB. Following graduation, she played professionally in Morocco before accepting the coaching role.