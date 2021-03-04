Menu

UIL: School districts can set capacity limits, determine mask requirements

University Interscholastic League
UIL
Posted at 2:46 PM, Mar 04, 2021
The UIL announced Thursday afternoon it will allow individual school districts to determine their own capacity limits and mask requirements at athletic events starting March 10.

The decision comes after Governor Abbott announced his statewide executive order will expire on that date.

According to a release, the UIL said, "UIL will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any potential modifications that may become necessary."

The release went on to say the UIL is actively working alongside the TEA, which also made the decision to allow school districts to determine their own mask policies earlier this week.

You can read the full, updated UIL mitigation guidelines here.

