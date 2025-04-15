Tyron Smith to retire as a Cowboy after signing 1 day contract

DALLAS, Texas (KXXV) — Former Dallas Cowboys left tackle, Tyron Smith, is returning to the team to officially retire as a Cowboy.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Smith will sign a one-day contract to retire with the franchise.

A five-time All-Pro selection, including two first-team honors, and an eight-time Pro Bowler, Smith anchored the Cowboys’ offensive line for 13 seasons. He played his final NFL season in 2024 with the New York Jets, appearing in 10 games.