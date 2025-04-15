Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tyron Smith to retire as a Cowboy after signing 1 day contract

Cowboys Bills Football
Matt Durisko/AP
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) runs off the field before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Cowboys Bills Football
Posted

DALLAS, Texas (KXXV) — Former Dallas Cowboys left tackle, Tyron Smith, is returning to the team to officially retire as a Cowboy.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Smith will sign a one-day contract to retire with the franchise.

A five-time All-Pro selection, including two first-team honors, and an eight-time Pro Bowler, Smith anchored the Cowboys’ offensive line for 13 seasons. He played his final NFL season in 2024 with the New York Jets, appearing in 10 games.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood