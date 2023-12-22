The journey to back to the top: Lady Pirates' basketball season continues

BELLMEAD, Texas — We're at about the midway point of the high school basketball season, and the La Vega Lady Pirates are looking to replicate the success of last year and continue their winning ways.

"We've been through a gauntlet of a schedule. I did that for a reason," said Lady Pirates head basketball coach Marcus Willis Sr.

"We've just got to continue to stack days, continue to apply pressure, and I think we'll be fine."

The Lady Pirates lost four total players from last year's championship winning team, but other veterans are stepping up to lead the way.

"We don't really have any new players on the tea — we're a young team," said senior player, Kiyleyah Parr.

"We only lost those three seniors and mostly everybody came back — it's just like filling in the roles that the three seniors did play but using the same players."

With all the games, the practices, and the wins, the message is still the same for the 2023 champs — back to back.

"That's the motto, that's the vision. You know, you've got to manifest things, you've got to go ahead and speak it into existence," Willis Sr. said.

"We spoke the first championship into existence and we're speaking our second one into existence as well. Every time you break out, it's always back to back."

"I feel like it's very important. A lot of people told us after last year that it would be the only time," Parr said.

With the final stretch of the regular season here, we're going to see if the Lady Pirates can re-climb the mountain top.