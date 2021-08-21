25 Days of High School Football: Waco High

WACO, Texas — New Waco High Head Football Coach Linden Heldt is plugging into the program's history in hopes the program can return to that level of success in the near future.

Waco has made just two playoff appearances since 2014 and none in the last three years.

"When I graduated, nobody would sign up to play them," Heldt said. "So, I know the talent is around here. I know the tradition and history will bring people back."

Heldt comes to Waco from South Grand Prairie High School, where he served as a defensive coordinator. He hopes his defensive pedigree will help lift the Lions to another level.

Jamarcus Carpew and Darren Paul will anchor the Waco defensive line.

"We have some really good playmakers on the defensive line," he said. "We have some linebackers that have really grown into their own who are violent at the point of attack."

While Heldt says he sees promise when he looks at the players on his roster, he admits it could take a few years for the Lions to make significant progress in the wins column.

"We want to see that incremental improvement every single week," he said. "Get better in coverage, consistency, show up more, run harder every single week until we get where we need to be to be a really successful program and get Waco High back where it really should be to be completely honest."

The Lions are projected to finish last in the difficult District 11-6A. They open the year on the road against West Mesquite.