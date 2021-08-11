25 Days of High School Football: Robinson

ROBINSON, Texas — The old saying goes, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

Plenty of things broke down for the Robinson Rockets in 2020, meaning this offseason Robert Rubel and the Rocket coaching staff made wholesale changes to just about everything in their program.

Those changes started in the weight room, where Rubel introduced a new velocity-based weight training which he believe will result in quicker, more athletic players on the field.

"We changed how we work out," Robinson senior Trey Stout said. "We changed how we approach practices. Really, everything this year was about speed and getting out there and not about big fancy schemes."

The Rockets transitioned from a spread offense to an option-based, run-first offense in Rubel's first season. That offense struggled to get going in year one. They scored fewer than 10 points in more than half of their games.

In their final two games of the year, the Rockets lost by a combined score of 136-0.

But, with a full offseason not effected by COVID-19, Rubel believes his team is ready to bounce back in 2021.

"Really, we got started in December with what we are doing," Rubel said. "So, it's made a huge difference with things we are able to do now that we weren't able to do last year."

Robinson opens the year against Taylor, one of two teams they beat in 2020.