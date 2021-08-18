25 Days of High School Football: Reicher Catholic

WACO, Texas — A lot has changed in the short time since the Reicher Catholic Cougars finished their tear through the TAPPS football playoffs in the state title game. Since December, the Cougars have parted ways with Head Coach Tyler Holcomb and lost nine starters from a year ago.

Still, players believe they can compete at the highest level once again.

One reason for optimism is the promotion of assistant coach Billy Overshown to the role of head coach this offseason. So far, Overshown says the transition has been nearly seamless.

"I think it's the consistency," Overshown said. "The kids know my personality and my work ethic. So as the head coach, they know everything I instilled in them last year through weights and conditioning. And they just know my personality, so it's been a good transition."

On the field, the Cougars will have to replace some key pieces from the 2020 team which made the state championship. A majority of the departures played in skill positions. As a result, this year, the leaders will be fighting in the trenches.

"We have a lot of experience on the O-Line," junior Tyler Ward said. "I mean, we're just learning every day and we just need some leadership from them."

Overshown referred to the line as the "glue" for both the offense and defense.

"They know that," he said.

The Cougars are picked to finish fourth in their district. They open the season against Hubbard.