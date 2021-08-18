25 Days of High School Football: Bruceville-Eddy

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — The Bruceville-Eddy Eagles enter 2021 with a new head coach and new hope for success.

Jeff Nuner was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach after the departure of Kyle Shoppach. Nuner came to Bruceville-Eddy with Shoppach in 2019. That season, the Eagles won their first district title in more than three decades.

"Coach Shoppach did a great job of getting these kids headed in the right direction," Nuner said. "I think that was a huge part of what the community wanted, a continuation of all the things that we've seen."

Nuner said the transition to head coach was easy, because he already had established relationships with his athletes.

He said the Eagles have been hard at work with other sports during the offseason. Track numbers were as high as ever, and the Eagles had four boys go to state in powerlifting.

With that in mind, it is no surprise Bruceville-Eddy will want to dominate in the trenches.

"A lot of us along the O-line and back field are coming back," senior Colby Tolbert said. "So we're gonna have another year under our belt. And that's what's gonna try to drive our offense this year."

Nuner believes the interior strength will lead to more success this fall.

"Every football game is gonna come down to who can win the line of scrimmage," Nuner said. "So, I feel like we're in a good position to be able to be in the games we play this year."

Bruceville-Eddy is projected to finish sixth in District 12-2A I. They open the year against Millsap.