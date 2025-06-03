Texas showdown: Longhorns and Texas Tech Clash for 2025 Women’s College World Series Title

TEXAS (KXXV) — The Lone Star State will be well-represented in this year's Women's College World Series championship.

The 2025 Women’s College World Series championship series is set, featuring a showdown between longtime rivals Texas Tech and the Texas Longhorns.

No. 6 Texas downed No. 7 Tennessee to advance to the final on Monday before No. 12 Texas Tech ended No. 2 Oklahoma's championship streak to move on.

This year's matchup will feature two teams from the same state for the first time in 21 years.

The best-of-three series will take place at Devon Park, starting Wednesday with each game scheduled for 7 p.m. Game 2 is planned for Thursday, and if needed, Game 3 will be held Friday night.