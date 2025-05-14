Texas native Mahomes returns home for Thanksgiving game vs. Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Dallas Cowboys will face off against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in a primetime showdown on Thursday, Nov. 27, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game, part of Week 13, will air nationally on CBS.

The matchup will mark Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first career start at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — just a short drive from where the Texas native was raised.

The game features two of the league’s most prominent franchises meeting on one of the NFL’s most-watched days, with expectations of record-breaking viewership.

The Cowboys have hosted a Thanksgiving Day game every year since 1966.

