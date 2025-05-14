Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Texas native Mahomes returns home for Thanksgiving game vs. Cowboys

Cowboys Football
Julio Cortez/AP
Dallas Cowboys fans dressed for Thanksgiving are shown before an NFL football game between the Cowboys and the Washington Commanders Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Cowboys Football
Posted
and last updated

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Dallas Cowboys will face off against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in a primetime showdown on Thursday, Nov. 27, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game, part of Week 13, will air nationally on CBS.

The matchup will mark Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first career start at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — just a short drive from where the Texas native was raised.

The game features two of the league’s most prominent franchises meeting on one of the NFL’s most-watched days, with expectations of record-breaking viewership.

The Cowboys have hosted a Thanksgiving Day game every year since 1966.

The Dallas Cowboys will face off against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in a primetime showdown on Thursday, Nov. 27, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game, part of Week 13, will air nationally on CBS. The matchup will mark Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first career start at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — just a short drive from where the Texas native was raised. The game features two of the league’s most prominent franchises meeting on one of the NFL’s most-watched days, with expectations of record-breaking viewership. The Cowboys have hosted a Thanksgiving Day game every year since 1966,

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood